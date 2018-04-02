OncoCyte (OCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,018 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 738,822 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 3,968,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,969. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer.

