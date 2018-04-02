OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMED. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on OncoMed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMED opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.18. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. equities research analysts expect that OncoMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 131,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer.

