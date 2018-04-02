Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

“Summary We discuss in more detail below the meaning of the Interim analysis and the path to approval, including timelines and costs. Can Onconova get there? There are hurdles (aren’t there for most microcap biotech companies?), but we believe they can eventually, based on the fundamental prospects of Rigosertib.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,147. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.82, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

