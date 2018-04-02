Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Share Price

Press coverage about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7566437010977 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ONTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

