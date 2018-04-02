Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTX. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 558.97% and a negative net margin of 3,061.37%. equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

