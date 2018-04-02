Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 10,873 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of ONE Gas worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3,453.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

