OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of OneSavings Bank to a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.15) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.66) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.77) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 471.27 ($6.51).

OneSavings Bank stock remained flat at $GBX 373 ($5.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.03), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($255,166.16).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

