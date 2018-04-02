Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $75.43 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,167 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 0.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $75,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $75.43 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-increases-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo-updated.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.