Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Ooma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ooma stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.51 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $385,039. Company insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCSF Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 627,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

