OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 1,815 Shares of Keysight (KEYS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Keysight were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Keysight in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Keysight in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of Keysight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $341,088.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,312,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,316,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 602,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9,954.10, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Keysight’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/oppenheimerfunds-inc-has-868000-stake-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys-updated-updated.html.

About Keysight

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.