OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Viad worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,559. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.85 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

