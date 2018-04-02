Media stories about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.35.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/optical-cable-occ-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.