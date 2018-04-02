OptiNose (OPTN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OptiNose earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4108956574215 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $758.07 and a PE ratio of -3.56. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

