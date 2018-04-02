Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $189,386.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

