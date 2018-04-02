Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $45.75 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $189,386.80, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.63 to $47.71 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

