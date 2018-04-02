Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will report sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Organovo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Organovo posted sales of $810,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 881.93%. Organovo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,848 shares during the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 134.5% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organovo by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 220,165 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONVO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 828,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,422. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.76. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

