Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Position Raised by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.34% of Oritani Financial worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oritani Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

ORIT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Oritani Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Skelly, Jr. sold 36,933 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $584,280.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $711.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. equities analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/oritani-financial-corp-orit-shares-bought-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.