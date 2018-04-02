Orlycoin (ORLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Orlycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Orlycoin has a total market cap of $33,020.00 and $4.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orlycoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017345 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Orlycoin Profile

Orlycoin (ORLY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. Orlycoin’s official website is www.orlycoin.com.

Orlycoin Coin Trading

Orlycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Orlycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orlycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orlycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

