Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $14.42

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 8727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,816,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,776,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

