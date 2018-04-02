Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.94. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,292.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Otonomy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $3,345,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

