Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 205,380 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,380 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of WY opened at $35.00 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,463.43, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

