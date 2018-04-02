Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Decreased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 536,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $7,321,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.29.

TMO stock opened at $206.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $82,952.33, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

