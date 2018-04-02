Critical Review: Owens-Illinois (OI) and Sonoco Products (SON)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Owens-Illinois and Sonoco Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois 1 8 2 0 2.09 Sonoco Products 0 5 2 0 2.29

Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Owens-Illinois’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens-Illinois is more favorable than Sonoco Products.

Profitability

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois 2.65% 53.60% 4.48% Sonoco Products 3.48% 16.63% 6.40%

Dividends

Sonoco Products pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Owens-Illinois does not pay a dividend. Sonoco Products pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco Products has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Owens-Illinois has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco Products has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Sonoco Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion 0.50 $180.00 million $2.65 8.00 Sonoco Products $5.04 billion 0.94 $175.34 million $2.79 17.13

Owens-Illinois has higher revenue and earnings than Sonoco Products. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Owens-Illinois on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management. The Display and Packaging segment’s products and services include point-of-purchase displays; fulfilment; supply chain management, and paperboard specialties. Its Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides the raw material for its fiber-based packaging. The Protective Solutions segment’s products and services include custom-engineered and expanded foam protective packaging and components, and temperature-assured packaging.

