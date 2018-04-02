OX Fina (CRYPTO:OX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $925.00

OX Fina (CURRENCY:OX) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. OX Fina has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $925.00 worth of OX Fina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OX Fina token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, OX Fina has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00693831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029146 BTC.

OX Fina Token Profile

OX Fina’s total supply is 501,237,839 tokens. OX Fina’s official Twitter account is @oxfina. The Reddit community for OX Fina is /r/oxfina and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OX Fina’s official website is oxfina.com.

OX Fina Token Trading

OX Fina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy OX Fina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OX Fina must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OX Fina using one of the exchanges listed above.

