Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

OXBDF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

