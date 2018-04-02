Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/oxford-lane-capital-oxlc-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.