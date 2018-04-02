Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) & Ormat Technologies (ORA) Critical Review

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -2.14% -8.84% -4.96% Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.08 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -3.53 Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.11 $155.48 million $2.99 18.80

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pacific Ethanol does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Ethanol and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 277.78%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Pacific Ethanol on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States. It also markets ethanol co-products, including wet distiller’s grains and syrup (WDG), for the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its 83% ownership interest in New PE Holdco LLC, the owner of each of the plant holding companies, that collectively own the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its ethanol customers are integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers who blend ethanol into gasoline. Effective September 02, 2014, Pacific Ethanol Inc raised its interest to 96% from 91%, by acquiring a 5% interest, in PE Op Co.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

