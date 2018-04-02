Pacific Grove Capital LP Raises Holdings in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacific Grove Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,910 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 404,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 525,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $2,570,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,406 shares of company stock worth $3,489,517. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.52.

ADSK opened at $125.58 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,417.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Grove Capital LP Raises Holdings in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/pacific-grove-capital-lp-buys-10191-shares-of-autodesk-inc-adsk-updated-updated.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.