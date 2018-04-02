Pacific Grove Capital LP Reduces Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pacific Grove Capital LP trimmed its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Grove Capital LP owned approximately 0.48% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,800,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $109.20 on Monday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

