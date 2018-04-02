Pacific Grove Capital LP Buys Shares of 75,000 Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM)

Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Acxiom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acxiom by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 97,104 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acxiom by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acxiom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACXM opened at $22.71 on Monday. Acxiom Co. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,786.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. Acxiom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

