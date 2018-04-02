62,438 Shares in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Purchased by Pacific Grove Capital LP

Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP owned 0.52% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBL. Aegis began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $152,505 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RMBL opened at $4.14 on Monday. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

