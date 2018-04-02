PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PacWest Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7116230258855 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. 1,160,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6,198.88, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

