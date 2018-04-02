Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) to Buy

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pain Therapeutics is developing a new generation of opioid painkillers. Opioids are drugs derived from the poppy plant. The company uses technology to reformulate opioid drugs, such as morphine, into new painkillers with improved clinical benefits. The company has four opioid painkillers in Phase II clinical trials. The company believes its drugs offer enhanced pain relief, fewer adverse side effects and reduced tolerance and addiction compared to existing opioid painkillers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIE opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.77. Pain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pain Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Pain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

