Pakcoin Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $232,340.00 and approximately $964.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006754 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004215 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000143 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 51,732,100 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

