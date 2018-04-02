BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Bought by Palo Alto Investors LLC

Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,287 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 9.6% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $222,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $13,767,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $122,483.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,579.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,827. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

BMRN stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14,274.16, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

