Immunomedics (IMMU) is Palo Alto Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,795 shares during the period. Immunomedics makes up about 3.3% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Immunomedics worth $77,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 211,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $3,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $302,988.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,322,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at $31,049,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $1,342,589. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $14.61 on Monday. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2,421.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

