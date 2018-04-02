Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 11,601 Shares of CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CalAtlantic Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halcyon Management Partners LP bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,112 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $95,644,000 after purchasing an additional 971,086 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $64.00 target price on CalAtlantic Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on CalAtlantic Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of CAA opened at $53.12 on Monday. CalAtlantic Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

