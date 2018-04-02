Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 115.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,473,000 after buying an additional 1,029,720 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 551,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000. Finally, Gruss Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.10 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,815.76, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

