Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.23 Million in Cerner (CERN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cerner by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 79,436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerner by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 522,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 227,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,804,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19,290.63, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerner to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

