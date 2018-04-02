Paloma Partners Management Co Has $328,000 Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GMS were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,253.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,259,654.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $460,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,229,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,499 shares of company stock worth $4,709,382. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

