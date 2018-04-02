Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Popular by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Popular by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Popular by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Popular by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Popular by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Popular from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,252.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.10. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.89%. equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

