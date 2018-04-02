Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 694,343 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Ecolab stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,593.82, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.38 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

