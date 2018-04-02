Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4,097.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 125.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,924.33, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $394,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig D. Steeneck acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 308,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,341.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

