Pandacoin (PND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,363.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $11,363.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

FORCE (FOR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000780 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001047 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.