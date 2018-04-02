UBS Upgrades Pandora Media (NYSE:P) to “Strong-Buy”

UBS upgraded shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on P. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

NYSE:P opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.13.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 111.95%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 11,403 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $57,813.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 12,699 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $64,383.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

