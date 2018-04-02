Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21. Papa John’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,921.73, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 366.49% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $107,726.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 36,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,185,645.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,641.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

