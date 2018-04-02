Paragon Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $108,454.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00695686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00167332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030695 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,602 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to the mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and by working toward full legalization.Paragon's strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and Paragon wants to accelerate that process. Paragon wants to move forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way.”

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

