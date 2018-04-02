Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Short Interest Update

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,138,458 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 4,379,334 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Pareteum stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.44. 1,726,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,752. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pareteum stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 250.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Pareteum worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corporation, develops Communications Cloud Services Platform. The Company provides mobility, messaging and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API) and software development suite. Its platform hosts integrated information technology (IT)/Back Office and Core Network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a outsourced Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and/or Infrastructure as a Service basis: made available either as an on-premise solution or as a hosted service in the Cloud depending on the needs of its customers.

