Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $19.53 Million in PetIQ (PETQ)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 894,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,527,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 4.16% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $5,956,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $136,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $28.23.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

