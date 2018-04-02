1,109,336 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Agilysys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $11.92 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 10.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,109,336 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/park-west-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-agilysys-inc-agys-updated-updated.html.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.